Local Grocery Stores Preparing for Tropical Depression 16

MOBILE, Ala (WKRG) — Current models show there is a chance Tropical Depression 16 could hit the Gulf Coast. Now is the time to be prepared and get the supplies you need if you do not already have it.

Local grocery stores are also preparing for the possible impact of Tropical Depression 16. News 5 spoke with the district manager at Greer’s Downtown Market on Government Street. We are told the store has plenty of supplies in stock due to having left over supplies from Hurricane Irma.

The store and warehouse is stocked with plenty of water, batteries, flash lights, and canned goods. But the manager says it still important to do your shopping early so that you’re prepared.