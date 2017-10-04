Nate is a Category 1 Hurricane

We’ve got Hurricane Warnings for Mobile and Baldwin Counties, and all counties to the west along the Mississippi Coast. Tropical Storm Warnings cover all inland counties and counties in northwest Florida. Hurricane Nate is in the southern Gulf and will slowly strengthen. It will come toward us Saturday night, with the impacts of high wind, storm surge, rain, and possible tornadoes. Put your plan in action.

Landfall of the eye is likely along the Mississippi coast but impacts won’t just be near the center of the storm. The highest wind will be near the center of the storm, and higher winds in general will be along the coasts.

Nate is a steady mover so the odds of it getting very strong. Even as a minimal Category 1 hurricane, it’s more likely to be a smaller storm than larger and that helps to limit degree of surge and high wind. There’s a small possibility of tornadoes Saturday afternoon into Sunday.

Tonight has only a few showers with lows in the lower 70s.

Tomorrow starts with a lot of clouds and an easterly breeze. The morning won’t be too wet. Rain and thunderstorms increase on a breezy Saturday afternoon. Rain coverage for both Saturday and Sunday will be near 80%, with total amounts of 3 to 6 inches. Some communities may see double those amounts if you get caught under a steady feeder band.

Storm surge along the coast and along rivers that feed out to Bays or the coast could range from as high as 6 or 8 feet along the Alabama/Mississippi line to 4 to 6 feet toward Choctawhatchee Bay.

We’ll likely go under a Flash Flood Watch on Saturday afternoon and then a tornado watch too.