Homeowner Shot During Vehicle Burglary, Suspects Sought

MOBILE, Alabama (WKRG) – A south Mobile County man was shot this morning when he discovered several people attempting to break into his vehicle. In a social media post, the Mobile County Sheriffs Office says that the man was struck in the thigh as the three suspects fled the scene on foot around 5:30 a.m.

Deputies are currently searching for three suspects and posted the following on social media:

If anyone has any information about this crime, please call 251-574-8633 or you may go to the Sheriff’s Office website www.mobileso.com/crimetips/ and report anonymously.