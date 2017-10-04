Homeowner Shot During Vehicle Burglary, Suspects Sought

By Published: Updated:

MOBILE, Alabama (WKRG) – A south Mobile County man was shot this morning when he discovered several people attempting to break into his vehicle.  In a social media post, the Mobile County Sheriffs Office says that the man was struck in the thigh as the three suspects fled the scene on foot around 5:30 a.m.

Deputies are currently searching for three suspects and posted the following on social media:

If anyone has any information about this crime, please call 251-574-8633 or you may go to the Sheriff’s Office website www.mobileso.com/crimetips/ and report anonymously.

