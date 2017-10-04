Escapee Sought

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) – Authorities are searching for an inmate they say is missing from a work release center in northern Alabama.

 

State officials say 23-year-old Christian Anthony Legendre left his assigned job location in Florence around 12:35 a.m. Wednesday.

 

The Alabama Department of Corrections says Legendre has been serving a 5-year sentence in connection with a burglary charge from Madison County.

 

