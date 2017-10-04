Eglin Air Force Base Prepares for Possible Hurricane Threat

EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. — Hurricane Condition 5 has been declared at Eglin Air Force Base by the commander as of 11:00 a.m. Wednesday due to the threat of Tropical Depression 16.

Hurricane Condition 5 means destructive winds of 58 MPH or greater are possible within 96 hours.

Eglin is taking precautions now because of the long lead time needed for hurricane preparation.

Eglin officials also remind people to monitor television or radio broadcasts and internet for the National Hurricane Center’s latest forecast.