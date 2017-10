BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — Bay Minette Police are actively investigating a shooting in Bay Minette.

Baldwin County Sheriff’s deputies are also on scene, assisting Bay Minette PD.

BCSO officials say that multiple people were shot and they are searching for a car. The number of suspects connected is unknown.

They have set a perimeter around Lower Street.

The victims’ conditions are unknown.

News 5 has a crew on the way and we will update this story whenever we get more information.