Baldwin County Stores Prepare For Possible Storm

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Stores in Baldwin County are stocking their shelves to prepare for waves of customers the next few days.

The Assistant Manager of the Foley Home Depot says it’s no stranger to hurricanes and tropical depressions being here on the Gulf Coast. So they know exactly what to order to make sure Baldwin County residents are safe this next week.

They’re stocking up on batteries, plywood, flashlights and even generators.

The Assistant Manager says just a few people have stopped by for supplies but they anticipate the real crowds closer to this weekend.

Although we aren’t sure where the storm will hit, the staff says they’re a step ahead.

“Recovery is always some secondary business that we’ll have and we should be ready for all of that. Whether it’s tarps for patching roofs, any kind of roofing supplies, anything related to storm damage cleanup, long-handled tools, chainsaws. We’ll have all of that available for our customers,” said Assistant Manager, Garrett King.

As of Wednesday night, the store’s staff says its hours will remain the same over the weekend but that could change.