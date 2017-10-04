Baldwin Co. Schools Asking Parents/Students to Stay Alert About Tropics

BALDWIN CO, AL (WKRG) -Baldwin County Schools are alerting parents and students about the potential for tropical weather on the Gulf Coast. In an email to parents, Superintendent Eddy Tyler writes:

Good afternoon – I never want to be a bother with my e-mails, and I realize I sent one earlier this afternoon regarding the weather. I do, however, want to keep you informed to the best of my ability. There was a weather briefing with the National Weather Service at 2 p.m. and a 4 p.m. conference call with area officials. In short, it is still too early to tell what path the tropical weather will take. At this point, there is talk that this could be a Category 1 hurricane, the lowest intensity, but still a hurricane to be taken very seriously. There is some talk about it making landfall Sunday morning. All of this could change. The best any of us can do at this time is to stay weather alert and begin planning. I will continue to monitor the storm closely. You’ll want to stay weather alert and make sure you stay in touch with our rapid communication services. You can find us online at www.bcbe.org, on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/bcbealabama and download the BCBE smart phone app at http://www.bcbe.org/app

Thank you. Have a nice evening.

Eddie Tyler,

Superintendent

