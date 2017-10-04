Applebee’s offering $1 margaritas every day in October

By Published:
Applebees® Neighborhood Grill + Bar will be offering $1 margaritas, known fondly as the DollaritaTM, as part of the month-long national celebration of Applebees Neighborhood Appreciation Month. (PRNewsfoto/Applebee's Neighborhood Grill &)
October is usually a month a associated with beer, because of Octoberfest. But Applebee’s is hoping its customers will give margaritas a chance this month.
The restaurant is offering dollar drinks they call “Dollaritas” all month long.
“We focus on our food a lot, but ‘bar’ is in our name, and it is an integral part of what makes Applebee’s a great neighborhood destination,” said Patrick Kirk, vice president of beverage innovation at Applebee’s in a press release,  “our $1 margaritas in October give us a chance to show our guests a little love, giving them a totally unbeatable offer as a gesture of our sincere appreciation for their patronage.”
But, even though they’re only a buck, Applebee’s asks that you don’t overdo it, “hen celebrating with the Dollarita, Applebee’s reminds you to please drink responsibly.”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s