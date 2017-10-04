Alabama Attorney General Files Lawsuits to Shut Down Multiple Casinos

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall has filed lawsuits against multiple casinos that he says are operating illegal slot machines under the guise of bingo.

The attorney general’s office on Wednesday filed the lawsuits in five counties seeking to shut down the operations. Marshall said the Alabama Supreme Court has made “abundantly clear” that the machines are illegal.

The lawsuits are the latest development in the state’s long-running legal battle over the slot machine look-alikes.

Alabama law forbids casino games, such as slot machines, but allows charities in some counties to offer bingo games to raise money. Casino operators have long argued the machines play rapid-fire electronic bingo, and the whirling displays and chimes are only for entertainment.

The lawsuits were filed in Greene, Houston, Lowndes, Macon and Morgan counties.