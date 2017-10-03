VIDEO: President Trump Visits Puerto Rico, Hands Out Supplies

PUERTO RICO (CBS) — President Trump flew to Puerto Rico to tour the destruction in Puerto Rico and talked about the U.S. response to Hurricane Maria.

“I hate to tell you Puerto Rico but you’ve thrown our budget a little out of whack because we’ve spent a lot of money on Puerto Rico – and that’s fine, we’ve saved a lot of lives.”

He said Puerto Rico should be proud of its low death toll in comparison to New Orleans’ after Hurricane Katrina, which he called a “real catastrophe.”

“Sixteen people versus in the thousands. You can be very proud of all of your people and all of our people working together. Sixteen versus literally thousands of people.”

The President did meet with the Mayor of San Juan who chastised after pleading for more help last week.

Nearly two weeks after Maria hit, 95 percent of the island remains without electricity and food and fresh water are in short supply in many areas.

In response, the U.S. deployed 12,000 federal aid workers and 70 percent of the island’s gas stations are back up and running.

Later, the President met with sailors and Marines assisting with disaster relief.