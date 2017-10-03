Quiet Tropics Now May Get More Active This Weekend

The tropics are quiet now, and will likely stay that way for another day or two. This weekend may be a different matter.

There are two suspicious areas of clouds and low pressure that we are watching for possible tropical development. The first is near the southern tip of Florida and is drifting west into the Gulf of Mexico. It has a low chance of developing into a tropical depression within the next 5 days–about 10%, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The second is in the southwestern Caribbean Sea. It is a more likely candidate to become a tropical depression or tropical storm as it moves northward toward the Gulf by this weekend. The National Hurricane Center puts that possibility at about 60%, and the computer model forecasts just began coming into agreement on this in the past few hours.

While there are no blocking cold fronts on the way for us, this system could encounter some areas of wind shear. It is too early to tell what this system will be or where it will head once it’s in the Gulf. We will stay on top of this and keep you informed here and on News 5.