Pensacola Resident Inspired to Give Blood After Las Vegas Tragedy

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials at One Blood say they sent donations to victims of the Las Vegas tragedy on Monday.

Public Information Officer Pat Michaels says One Blood is no longer collecting blood donations to send to Las Vegas, but they encourage people to keep donating.

Michaels says most of the blood used to help victims of the tragedy was donated days before. He says it’s always good to have a consistent blood supply ready to use.

Pensacola resident Dennis Holley says he wanted to give blood after he saw what happened it Las Vegas.

Holley says he gives blood three to four times a year.

“I was sitting at home and got a call from One Blood.” Holley said. And they told me they needed blood. And I have a type A negative. Which is unusual so I came over to give them a pint.”

Pensacola has two One Blood locations.

