Pensacola Interstate Fair Security

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Interstate Fair will have the state police working as security according to manager Don Frenkel.

Frenkel says after the tragedy in Las Vegas he wants to make sure the fair is as safe as possible.

He says they spent over $140,000 on the state police and they are well prepared for an emergency.

Frenkel says Escambia County deputies usually provide security at the fair, but this year the sheriff wanted a rotating schedule that would not work out.

Frenkel says there will be the same amount of security this year.

“The state police handle other fairs,” Frenkel said,”They handle the state fair which is much larger than us. These people have are well trained, they actually have more arrest power than the county.”

The fair starts on October 29th.