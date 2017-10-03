Pennsylvania coach among those killed in Las Vegas shooting

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Shippensburg wrestling and baseball coach is among the 59 people who died when a gunman opened fire from a Las Vegas casino on an outdoor music festival, police confirmed.

Shippensburg police made the announcement Tuesday in a Facebook post.

“It is with the most of broken hearts, the families of Bill Wolfe Jr. and his wife Robyn share that Bill has been confirmed to be among the deceased as a result of the mass attack in Las Vegas,” police wrote in the post. “Please continue to hold our entire family as well as those affected across the nation in your unending prayers.”

“At this time we ask that you respect the families privacy during this horrific time.”

Wolfe, a Shippensburg Little League and Shippensburg Greyhound Wrestling coach, was in Las Vegas to celebrate his 20th wedding anniversary, friends said. He was shot and became separated from his wife in the confusion.

Shippensburg Greyhound Wrestling posted a statement on Facebook that reads: “We are broken-hearted to share that Bill did pass. If you are able, please consider donating to the GoFundMe we have set up. There will be many unanticipated expenses in the coming weeks for the Wolfe family. You can mail donations as well. We will post more information as it becomes available. Until then please keep them close to your heart in prayers of comfort and peace. Thank you again for your outpouring of support.”

The group is accepting donations mailed to the Wolfe Family Fund, 1475 Orchard Road, Chambersburg, PA, 17202. Checks should be made payable to Shippensburg Wrestling Boosters along with a note of designation.

Hundreds of people in Shippensburg turned out Monday night for a prayer vigil for Wolfe and the other victims of the shooting.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE STORIES AND COMPLETE COVERAGE ON THE LAS VEGAS SHOOTING