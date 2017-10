OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a missing and endangered man, 25-year-old Vaughan Heppe.

Heppe was reported missing Monday, last seen at the Hilton Garden Inn on Miracle Strip Pkwy.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please call OCSO at 850-651-7400.