NASCAR champion owner, engine maker Robert Yates dies at 74

Associated Press Published:

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) – Robert Yates, a longtime NASCAR owner and engine builder, has died, his son said. He was 74.

Doug Yates, who runs the company he co-founded with his father, Roush Yates Engines, wrote on Twitter late Monday night: “My Dad and Hero, Robert Yates, has passed and is with the Lord.”

Roush Yates also posted to its social media accounts that Yates died “surrounded by his family and loved ones.”

No cause of death was given, but Yates had been battling liver cancer.

Yates started out in auto racing as an engine builder. He won 57 Cup races as an owner, including three Daytona 500s with drivers such as Davey Allison and Dale Jarrett.

Yates was selected for the NASCAR Hall of Fame in May. He was set for induction in January.

