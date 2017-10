Names and Faces of Las Vegas Shooting Victims Emerge

25-YEAR-OLD JORDAN MCILDOON OF MAPLE RIDGE, BRITISH COLUMBIA, WAS ONE OF AT LEAST 59 PEOPLE KILLED. HIS PARENTS SAY THE CONSTRUCTION MECHANIC APPRENTICE WAS ABOUT TO START TRADE SCHOOL BACK HOME IN CANADA. CNN

RHONDA LEROCQUE, PICTURED ON THE RIGHT, WAS ONE OF AT LEAST 59 PEOPLE KILLED. THE MASSACHUSETTS NATIVE WAS AT THE ROUTE 91 HARVEST FESTIVAL WHEN THE SHOOTING HAPPENED. HER MOTHER SAYS LEROCQUE WAS A "BEAUTIFUL WOMAN INSIDE AND OUT" WHO WAS A "TRULY GREAT MOTHER, DAUGHTER, WIFE, AUNT, SISTER, WORKER AND FRIEND". CNN

JENNIFER IRVINE OF SAN DIEGO WAS ONE OF AT LEAST 59 PEOPLE KILLED. THE ATTORNEY WAS AT THE ROUTE 91 HARVEST FESTIVAL WHEN THE SHOOTING HAPPENED. HER PUBLICIST SAYS IRVINE WAS A "DEAR FRIEND AND COLLEAGUE WHOSE LIFE WAS CUT SHORT BY AN UNSPEAKABLE TRAGEDY". CNN

BAILEY SCHWEITZER OF BAKERSFIELD, CALIFORNIA WAS ONE OF DOZENS KILLED. THE 20-YEAR-OLD WAS AT THE ROUTE 91 HARVEST COUNTRY MUSIC FESTIVAL WITH HER MOTHER. SCHWEITZER GRADUATED FROM CENTENNIAL HIGH SCHOOL AND HELPED RUN HER FAMILY'S BUSINESS-- BAKERSFIELD SPEEDWAY. A FAMILY FRIEND WHO WATCHED HER GROW UP-- SAID SHE "HAD A HEART FOR PEOPLE." CNN

NEYSA TONKS WAS ONE OF DOZENS KILLED AT THE ROUTE 91 HARVEST COUNTRY MUSIC FESTIVAL SHE WORKED FOR I-T COMPANY TECHNOLOGENT. THE COMPANY SAID IN A STATEMENT THAT TONKS BROUGHT "JOY, FUN AND LAUGHTER" TO HER CO-WORKERS. SHE LEAVES BEHIND THREE BOYS... CNN

35-YEAR-OLD SANDRA CASEY OF REDONDO BEACH, CALIFORNIA WAS ONE OF THE DOZENS KILLED. THE SPECIAL EDUCATION TEACHER WAS AT THE ROUTE 91 HARVEST COUNTRY MUSIC FESTIVAL WITH HER FIANCÉ AND A FRIEND. CNN

ANGELA GOMEZ OF RIVERSIDE, CALIFORNIA WAS ONE OF THE DOZENS KILLED AT THE ROUTE 91 HARVEST COUNTRY MUSIC FESTIVAL. GOMEZ GRADUATED FROM RIVERSIDE POLYTECHNIC HIGH SCHOOL IN 2015. HER ENGLISH TEACHER AND CHEER COACH-- LUPE AVILA-- CONFIRMED GOMEZ'S DEATH. AVILA SAID THE SCHOOL WAS QUOTE-- "DEEPLY SADDENED BY THE LOSS OF A WONDERFUL YOUNG WOMAN WHO HAD HER WHOLE LIFE AHEAD OF HER." CNN

33-YEAR-OLD RACHAEL PARKER WAS ONE OF THE DOZENS KILLED. CNN THE POLICE RECORDS TECHNICIAN FOR THE POLICE DEPARTMENT IN MANHATTAN BEACH, CALIFORNIA, WAS AT THE ROUTE 91 HARVEST COUNTRY MUSIC FESTIVAL. THREE OTHER OFF-DUTY EMPLOYEES FROM THE MANHATTAN BEACH POLICE DEPARTMENT WERE ALSO AT THE CONCERT. AN OFFICER FROM THE DEPARTMENT WAS ALSO SHOT -- BUT ONLY SUFFERED MINOR INJURIES. PARKER HAD BEEN EMPLOYED WITH THE POLICE FOR 10 YEARS.

STEVEN MCCARTHY HAS CONFIRMED TO C-N-N THAT HIS NEPHEW'S WIFE-- JENNY PARKS-- WAS ONE OF THE DOZENS KILLED. PARKS WAS A MOTHER OF TWO AND A KINDERGARTEN TEACHER FOR THE LANCASTER SCHOOL DISTRICT IN CALIFORNIA. SHE WAS AT THE ROUTE 91 HARVEST COUNTRY MUSIC FESTIVAL WITH HER HUSBAND-- BOBBY. MCCARTHY SAYS BOBBY WAS INJURED IN THE SHOOTING AND IS CURRENTLY IN THE HOSPITAL. CNN

29-YEAR-OLD SONNY MELTON OF WEST TENNESSEE WAS ONE OF THE DOZENS OF PEOPLE KILLED. THE REGISTERED NURSE WAS AT THE ROUTE 91 HARVEST FESTIVAL WITH HIS WIFE, HEATHER, WHO SAYS HE SAVED HER LIFE WHEN THE GUNFIRE STARTED. HEATHER MELTON SAYS HER HUSBAND WAS A "KINDHEARTED, LOVING MAN". CNN

The wife of a San Francisco Police Officer who was missing in the Las Vegas concert shooting has died, according to a family member’s Facebook post. Stacee Etcheber of Novato had not been heard from since the shooting started. Stacee didn’t have her cell phone or ID at the concert. KRON

Wolfe, a Shippensburg Little League and Shippensburg Greyhound Wrestling coach, was in Las Vegas to celebrate his 20th wedding anniversary, friends said. He was shot and became separated from his wife in the confusion. WHTM

CHARLESTON HARTFIELD WAS A 34-YEAR OLD LAS VEGAS POLICE OFFICER ….OFF-DUTY AT THE TIME OF THE SHOOTING. CBS

Kurt Von Tillow from Sacramento was with his wife at the concert and two other family members. CBS

35-year-old commercial fisherman Adrian Murfitt from Alaska KTTU

Lisa Romero-Muniz was a school counselor in New Mexico KRQE

Susan Smith was a school office manager in Simi Valley, CA

JOHN PHIPPEN WAS A FATHER OF FOUR. A GENERAL CONTRACTOR IN SANTA CLARITY WHO LOVED HIS FAMILY FIERCELY. HIS GOOD FRIEND THOMAS POLUCKI SAYS PHIPPEN WAS ALWAYS THERE TO LEND A HELPING HAND. HE LOVED TO SING WHILE HE WORKED AND ALWAYS HAD A SMILE ON HIS FACE. CBS