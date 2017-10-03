BREAKING: MPD Officer Caught on Camera Swerving on Interstate Resigns

WKRG Staff Published: Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — According to Mobile Police, Lt. Jeffrey Hilburn resigned Monday during the administrative investigation.

This comes less than a week after Hilburn was placed on administrative leave after a video makes rounds on social media.

Hilburn served a two-week notice of his resignation. Although Hilburn resigned, the administrative investigation will be completed.

He post on his Facebook page saying, “I would like to thanks everyone that had an impact on my career (you know who you are). The only advice I can put out there is always be honest where you are right or wrong.”

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s