BREAKING: MPD Officer Caught on Camera Swerving on Interstate Resigns

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — According to Mobile Police, Lt. Jeffrey Hilburn resigned Monday during the administrative investigation.

This comes less than a week after Hilburn was placed on administrative leave after a video makes rounds on social media.

Hilburn served a two-week notice of his resignation. Although Hilburn resigned, the administrative investigation will be completed.

He post on his Facebook page saying, “I would like to thanks everyone that had an impact on my career (you know who you are). The only advice I can put out there is always be honest where you are right or wrong.”