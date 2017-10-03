Mobile County Health Department to Provide Low-Cost Rabies Shots

Related Coverage 2 Dogs Quarantined in Mobile County, Exposed to Rabid Bat

MOBILE, Ala. — The Mobile County Health Department provides low-cost rabies shots for dogs, cats, and ferrets during weekend clinics.

Here’s a list of the rabies clinics planned for Saturdays during October in Mobile County:

October 7, 1:30 to 4 p.m., Pet Supplies Plus, 803 Hillcrest Road

October 14, 10 a.m. to noon, Mobile County Animal Shelter, 7665 Howell’s Ferry Road

October 21, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., St. Elmo Feed & Seed, 9001 Highway 90 West

October 28, 12:30 to 2:30 p.m., City of Mobile Animal Shelter, 855 Owens Street

The cost of the rabies vaccine per pet is $8 at Pet Supplies Plus and St. Elmo Feed & Seed. The cost of the rabies vaccine per pet is $10 at Mobile County Animal Shelter and City of Mobile Animal Shelter. All rabies shots are payable in cash.

Each month, MCHD’s Rabies Officer provides hundreds of residents with low-cost vaccines for their pet dogs, cats, and ferrets at a variety of locations. The state of Alabama tasks local health departments with providing affordable rabies vaccinations to pet owners. During the weekend clinics from January through August, the MCHD Rabies Officer vaccinated 1,204 animals.

About Rabies Rabies is a virus that attacks the central nervous system. It is transmitted from infected mammals to humans and is fatal once symptoms appear. Symptoms of rabies include unusual behavior, irritability, headache, fever, inability to eat or drink, balance problems, circling, seizures, coma, and, finally, death. All warm-blooded mammals, including humans, are susceptible to rabies.

Exposure to rabies may be minimized by eliminating all stray cats and dogs; having pet dogs, cats and ferrets vaccinated; staying away from wild animals, especially those acting abnormally; and not keeping exotic or wild animals as pets, health officials said.

So what happens if an animal is displaying symptoms? Under state law, the owners are required to quarantine their animal for 10 days. The quarantine period is necessary for observation of any clinical signs of rabies infection in the animal.

In 2016, the Mobile County Health Department investigated 527 animal bite cases. To learn more about our program, visit http://mchd.org, go to “Services,” find “Disease Control” and go to “Rabies Control.”

A Rabies Quarantine Fact Sheet is available through the Alabama Department of Public Health website at www.alabamapublichealth.gov/infectiousdiseases/assets/RabiesQuarantineFactSheet.pdf.