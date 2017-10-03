Mobile-Based Restaurant Group Collects Supplies for Puerto Rico

MOBILE, Alabama (WKRG) – Cooper Restaurants, based in Mobile, is collecting supplies for people devastated by Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico. Supplies are being collected at Bluegill Restaurant in Spanish Fort at 3775 Battleship Parkway and at Ruth’s Chris Steak House in Mobile at 2058 Airport Boulevard.

Vice President of Cooper Restaurants Luis del Valle has extended family in Puerto Rico and says the recovery process for the people there will take months.

“We’re talking about 6-8 months potentially for power to come back and it’s a very small island,” said del Valle. “It’s not like in the states when you have a problem down south all the other states come down to help. You’re stuck. So what we’re trying to do is put together some of the basic things you need when something like this happens.”

Supplies will be collected through October 14. After that date, they will be packed onto a cargo ship and taken to Puerto Rico.

Emergency supplies needed: bottled water, baby wipes, hand sanitizer, diapers, canned food, dry foods, baby formula, garbage bags, towels, canned mile, canned and dry pet food, baby and adult pain relief, mosquito repellent, blankets, pillows, first-aid kits, laundry detergent, dish soap, cots

Construction supplies needed: extension cords, ground fault protectors, pop-up canopies, shovels, wheelbarrows, crowbars, hammers, utility knives, work gloves, wood panels, generators, electric cables, tarps, ropes, chainsaws, safety glasses