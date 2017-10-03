MISSING CHILD ALERT: 6 Year Old, 15 Year Old Missing From Ozark, Alabama

OZARK, AL (WKRG) — The Alabama Law Enforcement agency has issued an emergency alert after a 6-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl were taken from their home last week.

On Friday, Sept. 29, 6-year-old Zachariah Omari Snuggs and 15-year-old Taryiez Jackson were removed from their home in Ozark, Alabama and haven’t been seen since.

They are believed to be with Sharon Rodriguez and Brandon Govan and could be traveling to Panama City, Florida; Atlanta, Georgia; or North Carolina.

They could be traveling in Rodriguez’s car, a Black 2012 Volkswagen Jetta, Alabama license plate 9275AY6.

Anyone with information on either child, please contact the Ozark Police Department at 334-733-0803 or call 911.