MISSING CHILD ALERT: 6 Year Old, 15 Year Old Missing From Ozark, Alabama

By Published:

OZARK, AL (WKRG) — The Alabama Law Enforcement agency has issued an emergency alert after a 6-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl were taken from their home last week.

On Friday, Sept. 29, 6-year-old Zachariah Omari Snuggs and 15-year-old Taryiez Jackson were removed from their home in Ozark, Alabama and haven’t been seen since.

MISSING
Source: Alabama Law Enforcement Agency
Gender: Female
Race: Black
Eye Color: Brown
Hair Color: Black
Height: 5’11
Weight: 85 lbs.
Current Age: 15
MISSING
Source: Alabama Law Enforcement Agency
Gender: Male
Race: Black
Eye Color: Brown
Hair Color: Black
Height: 4’0
Weight: 60 lbs.
Current Age: 6

They are believed to be with Sharon Rodriguez and Brandon Govan and could be traveling to Panama City, Florida; Atlanta, Georgia; or North Carolina.

They could be traveling in Rodriguez’s car, a Black 2012 Volkswagen Jetta, Alabama license plate 9275AY6.

Anyone with information on either child, please contact the Ozark Police Department at 334-733-0803 or call 911.

 

SUSPECT
Source: Alabama Law Enforcement Agency
Gender: Male
Race: Black
Eye Color: Brown
Hair Color: Black
Height: 6’0
Weight: 162 lbs.
Current Age: 27
Last Seen Ozark, Alabama
SUSPECT
Source: Alabama Law Enforcement Agency
Gender: Female
Race: Black
Eye Color: Brown
Hair Color: Black
Height: 5’3
Weight: 148 lbs.
Current Age: 44 Last Seen: Ozark, Alabama

 

