MCSO: Arrest Made in Stolen Truck, Recovered Guns Case

Related Coverage MCSO Seeks Suspects in Connection to Stolen Truck with Multiple Firearms Inside Found

MOBILE, Alabama (WKRG) – Investigators with the Mobile County Sheriffs Office have arrested Joseph Bradley Weaver, 22 of Wilmer, in connection with Monday’s recovery of a stolen vehicle and manhunt in Grand Bay.

Initially, the truck was reported abandoned, but officials from the Mobile County Sheriff’s office say that the truck was reported stolen Sunday from a business.

A worker from the business found the truck and reported it to the Sheriff’s Office on Monday. When someone identified the stolen truck, two men fled from the area. A perimeter was set up to search the area and Weaver was taken into custody sometime later.

Deputies with Mobile County are expected to provide more details in the case Tuesday afternoon when Weaver is escorted to Mobile Metro Jail.

This is a developing story and News 5 will provide more information when it becomes available.