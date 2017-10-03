MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)

6:10 a.m. Our Tuesday morning commute continues to roll along well on the Bayway and Causeway. Both directions moving along nicely with no issues through either of the tunnels. In Mobile a new fender bender; Saddlebrook Drive South at Estate Drive West. Mobile Police headed the scene. We’re still problem-free though along I-65 right now. No issues in Baldwin County and we’re looking good according to Pensacola Police and Florida Highway Patrol on the Panhandle.

5:55 a.m. We’ve been keeping an eye on the roadways just in case you need to go ahead and start your commute here on this early Tuesday, and if that is the case… we are looking good right now on the Bayway and Causeway. No problems along the Eastern Shore and through both tunnels. In Mobile we’re looking good. Mobile Police and Alabama Highway Patrol reporting no accidents. No construction delays right now along I-65 and no problems right now according to Florida Highway Patrol on the Panhandle

5:30 a.m. If your schedule takes you out on the roadways over the next few minutes we are looking good on the Bayway and Causeway. Flowing along freely with no delay. Looking good through both tunnels as well. Mobile Police and Alabama Highway Patrol both reporting no accidents to start off the morning. No delays along I-65 there near I-10. No problems through Baldwin County and we’re also looking good along the Panhandle according to Florida Highway Patrol.

5:07 a.m. If you need to find yourself out on the roadways here on this early Tuesday over the next few minutes, well I’ve got good news; we’re looking good out here. We’re accident and delay free right now on both the Bayway and Causeway. No problems through either of the tunnels. In Mobile both Mobile Police and Alabama Highway Patrol reporting no accidents to slow you down. Looking good throughout Baldwin County. Florida Highway Patrol not working any accidents to begin the morning as well.