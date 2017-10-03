Jason Aldean Asks People to “Stand Together as ONE”

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (WKRG) — On Sunday, October 1st country music star, Jason Aldean was performing in Las Vegas at the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival when Stephen Craig Paddock began shooting at the crowd from the Mandalay Bay Hotel.

As of October 3rd, Paddock killed 59 people and left more than 500 injured. Jason Aldean, one of many singers calling for unity and peace, posted on Twitter October 3rd asking people to “stand together as ONE!”

His entire post reads, “Over the last 24 hrs I have gone through lots of emotions. Scared, Anger, Heartache, Compassion and many others. I truely dont understand why a person would want to take the life of another. Something has changed in this country and in this world lately that is scary to see. This world is becoming the kind of place i am afraid to raise my children in. At the end of the day we arent Democrats or Republicans, Whites or Blacks, Men or Women. We are all humans and we are all Americans and its time to start acting like it and stand together as ONE! That is the only way we will ever get this Country to be better than it has ever been, but we have a long way to go and we have to start now. My heart aches for the Victims and their families of this Senseless act. I am so sorry for the hurt and pain everyone is feeling right now and there are no words I can say to take that pain away. Just know u all are in my heart and my prayers as we go through this together. Time to come together and stop the hate! #stopthehate #prayforlasvegas”

