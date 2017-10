MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama Highway Patrol(ALHP) tells News 5 traffic reporter Kenny Fowler, a pedestrian was hit Monday night.

ALHP says the pedestrian died and the suspect fled the scene.

The incident happened around 11:40 p.m. on Old Pascagoula Road near Gunn Road.

The identity of the individual is unknown at this time.