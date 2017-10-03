Driver in Custody After Nearly Hitting Mobile Police Officers

MOBILE, Alabama (WKRG) — One suspect is in custody after fleeing from police, nearly hitting two officers.

According to Public Information Officer, Donald Wallace, “around 10:00 a.m., officers attempted a traffic stop around Schillinger Road and Howells Ferry Road. The driver refused to stop and almost struck an officer.”

A second traffic stop was initiated around Charmingdale, but the driver fled again almost hitting a second officer.

The chase ended around Moffett Road and Howells Ferry Road around 10:12 a.m.