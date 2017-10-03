Driver in Custody After Nearly Hitting Mobile Police Officers

WKRG Staff Published:

MOBILE, Alabama (WKRG) — One suspect is in custody after fleeing from police, nearly hitting two officers.

According to Public Information Officer, Donald Wallace, “around 10:00 a.m., officers attempted a traffic stop around Schillinger Road and Howells Ferry Road. The driver refused to stop and almost struck an officer.”

A second traffic stop was initiated around Charmingdale, but the driver fled again almost hitting a second officer.

The chase ended around Moffett Road and Howells Ferry Road around 10:12 a.m.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s