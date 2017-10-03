Body-Cam Video Released from the Tragic Las Vegas Mass Shooting Scene

LAS VEGAS, NV (CBS) — This is a sampling of the body-worn camera footage from Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officers as they helped people escape the hail of gunfire coming from the Mandalay Bay Hotel on the night of October 1st, 2017. Viewer discretion is advised — video contains profanity and intense scenes of peril.

This body-cam footage from an officer that responded to the shooting that took place. At least 58 people were killed by the gunman, and more than 500 others were injured after a gunman opened fire at a country music festival in Las Vegas. The identities of victims of the deadliest mass shooting in recent American history began to emerge Monday afternoon.

Authorities say the 64-year-old gunman, Stephen Paddock, fired from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino at a crowd attending a music festival below. When police entered his hotel room, they discovered Paddock had killed himself. A motive has not yet been determined.

