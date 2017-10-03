Apple Issues Update to fix “Crackling Sounds” on New iPhone 8 models

Apple’s iOS 11 is pretty new, but the company is already issuing updates. The latest, according to the software update description, “fixes an issue where crackling sounds may occur during calls for a small number of iPhone 8 and 8 Plus devices.”

Some users have been complaining of the crackling noise since the devices debuted, and Apple promised a fix about a week ago. Apple says iOS 11.0.2, released Tuesday, will fix the problem.

Apple says it will also address an issue that causes some photos to become hidden and an issue where attachments in some emails would not open.