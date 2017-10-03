Alabama school district cancels class after possible threat

Associated Press Published:

LUVERNE, Ala. (AP) – An Alabama school district has canceled classes for Tuesday after receiving information about a threat.

News outlets report that Crenshaw County Schools said in a statement that authorities informed them about a potential threat Monday. The threat wasn’t directed at a specific school. News outlets report that Crenshaw Christian Academy and Luverne Head Start have also closed for Tuesday.

Crenshaw County Sheriff Mickey Powell says the potential threat stems from a social media post, but didn’t offer further details.

The district says classes are canceled in the interest of safety, given the uncertainty of the information.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has joined the investigation.

