A Look Inside the Vegas Shooter’s Hotel Room

LAS VEGAS (CBS) — We are getting a glimpse inside the hotel suite where a gunman went on a shooting rampage in Las Vegas Sunday night, killing 59 people and injuring more than 500 at a country music festival.

A video was taken from Stephen Paddock’s hotel suite at the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas shows an assault rifle resting on a stand on the floor. Crime scene tape can also be seen across the busted door.

Police say the 64-year-old Paddock had an arsenal of 23 weapons and thousands of rounds of ammunition in his suite. 19 other guns were found in his home.

Police say Paddock took aim Sunday night from the 32nd floor at a country music festival below.

On Tuesday, investigators combed through the concert grounds. Dozens of lawn chairs and other personal items remained, left behind as people ran for cover.

“He was just shooting so much. It was almost 20 minutes worth of shooting and he would only pause for a few seconds while I guess he would switch weapons or recharge,” said concertgoer Israel Cabanas.

A law enforcement source tells CBS News, Paddock recently transferred more than $10,000 to a bank account in the Philippines in recent weeks, but it is unclear who the payment went to.

While investigators try to determine what drove Paddock to commit the largest mass shooting in U.S. history, security experts in Las Vegas say attacks like this are hard to predict, so they’re hard to prevent.

President Trump on Tuesday called the gunman “sick and demented” and said we will be discussing gun laws as time goes by.

Near the scene, balloons and flowers paid tribute to the victims. Dozens remain in critical condition.