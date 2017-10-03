7 Year Old With Cerebral Palsy Crosses The Goal Line

By Published:

MOBILE, AL (WKRG) There was a touching moment for a 7-year-old on the football field Monday night.

Malachi Pettway, born with Cerebral Palsy, carried the ball across the goal line during a flag football game at the University of South Alabama.

Malachi was born weighing just 2 lbs. 9 oz. with the physical disability that affects movement and posture.  His father died shortly after his birth, and since then, Malachi has endured two surgeries, yet still manages to have an ‘I can do it’ spirit, according to Senior Bowl officials.

The Senior Bowl, which made the moment possible, sponsors an NFL flag football league in Mobile and Baldwin counties.

Malachi’s uncle is the coach of his flag football team.

 

 

