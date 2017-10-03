1 Mill Levy for Baldwin County To Be On December Ballot

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Residents of Alabama have their sights set on the December election’s U.S. Senate race but that’s not the only hot topic on the ballot.

A one-mill levy is up for renewal in Baldwin County.

One dollar of every thousand dollars of property value would go to benefit the school system.

The levy renewal needs just fifty-percent of the vote to pass instead of the previous sixty-percent.

Baldwin County Schools Superintendent Eddie Tyler released the following statement Tuesday; “We’re not cheerleading and we’re not going to be campaigning for any tax renewal, but before it expires in January we feel the voters need to make this decision. We wouldn’t be doing our job if we didn’t let the voters decide. This system has worked hard over the past couple of years to implement innovative and conservative management programs to save the taxpayers money and do more with less. I hope the voters recognize the effort we’ve put into focusing on academics and better financial management. Ultimately, I trust the taxpayers to make the best decision and we will live with their answer.”

The renewal is getting mixed reviews from county residents. Some are complaining taxes are too high, while others say they’ll vote in favor of the measure if it benefits the kids.

“I think it’s important that schools are funded although no one wants to pay anymore taxes. That’s a tax i think we all should pay because that’s where our future leaders are going to come from,” said Baldwin County resident, Yvonne Buck.

“If the one dollar goes to the schools, I do approve of that. but I do think the Baldwin county taxes are too high,” said another Baldwin County resident, June Hayes.

Meanwhile, the City of Gulf Shores is set to vote on plans to open its own school district during its next meeting on October 16th.