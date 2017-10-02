What Neighbors Say About Location Of Mobile’s Latest Homicide

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — While police are still investigating the homicide that happened on Palmdale Drive last Friday, News 5 has learned from neighbors that crime here is an everyday occurrence.

“I actually put burglar bars on this house 15 years ago before I moved to West Mobile ‘cause my house got broken into twice. I’ve been here, what did I say, three months, lawnmower’s already been stolen from the carport,” says resident Joe Harrison.

According to police reports, a woman called back in July to report shots being fired into her house. Neighbors also tell us items like lawn equipment are stolen all the time. Joe Harrison grew up here.

“Oh yeah, 15, 20 years ago this used to be a great neighborhood, upper middle-class neighborhood and here over the last decade or so it’s really gone downhill,” says Harrison.

He says the drug activity is blatantly out in the open.

“There are times where they drive down the street with the windows down and I can smell pot.”

Harrison recalls one man who was shot and killed eight years ago, possibly because of what he saw around the neighborhood.

“And he was a great guy, he used to ride around the neighborhood and kind of report on crime and stuff like that and watch out for everybody’s houses and those cats killed him because of that.”

Meanwhile, police have still not released the name of the victim in Friday’s shooting death. We do know the woman was in her 20’s. A neighbor also tells us the victim shot back at her attacker, but that has not been confirmed by police.