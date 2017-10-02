Texas Tech Grad Among Those Shot in Las Vegas Mass Shooting

LAS VEGAS, NV (KLBK – According to gofundme.com, Danae Gibbs was among those shot in Las Vegas at the Route 91 Harvest Festival. More than 50 people died and more than 400 were injured.

Gibbs, according to both her Twitter account and LinkedIn, is a May 2017 graduate of Texas Tech University.

The person who started the gofundme page for Gibbs said “She is out of surgery and resting. Please keep her in your prayers!”

The page promised that 100 percent of the proceeds would go to Gibbs family for medical expenses.

Her second to last Tweet before the shooting was “#InCaseYouDidntKnow I’m ready to hang with #MyKindaPeople and here at @route91harvest…”

The gunman, Stephen Paddock, 64, fired on his victims from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel, Las Vegas Police said.

Inside his room, authorities found 10 rifles. Officers believe Paddock killed himself before they could get to him.

Gofundme.com said, “Danae is a victim of the Las Vegas Mass Shooting. We all know how much she loves country music and concerts. Please donate to help her and her family to pay for medical expenses.”

