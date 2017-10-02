St. Paul’s Student Arrested For Gun At School in Mobile

MOBILE, Alabama (WKRG) – A student a St. Paul’s Episcopal School was arrested on Thursday for having a gun on campus.  Police were called to the school around 4:00 p.m. last Thursday after another student reported the gun.  According to Mobile Police, officers searched the students’ bag and found a handgun.

The student was arrested and taken to Strickland Youth Center. No further information was provided by Mobile Police.

 

