Security Top Priority at Upcoming Shrimp Festival

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — In just a few days, the public beach area in Gulf Shores will be transformed into the 46th annual National Shrimp Festival, all under the watchful eye of Gulf Shores Police and the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office.

“It’s something we plan for and really have looked at for years,” says Gulf Shores Police spokesman Sgt. Jason Woodruff

In light of what happened in Las Vegas, security at the festival is on more than a few people’s minds. “My heart breaks for those families,” says Angela Singley from Mississippi. “It was a tragedy that we shouldn’t even have to deal with here.”

“No matter what they put in place if they really want to kill a lot of people I think they will find a way to do it,” says Liz Moorer from Greenville.

Gulf Shores police officers and supervisors have trained at large music festivals like Lollapalooza and Coachella to enhance their security measures. “We wouldn’t dare get into our tactics, techniques or procedures but those are things we have looked at for years,” says Woodruff.

As in years past, it will be all-hands-on-deck for the festival but, in times like these, folks say, even that may not be enough. “I don’t think any of our law enforcement can control things going on in the world today,” says Singley, “they’re not enough of them. They can do all they can but they don’t have enough manpower to protect all that’s going on.”

Shrimp Festival starts Thursday, October 12th. It is a free event and more than a hundred thousand people are expected to attend the four-day event.