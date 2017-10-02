Previous Violence Reported On Same Block As Palmdale Drive Murder

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – In the early morning hours of July 23, 2017, a woman called Mobile Police stating that someone had shot into her home. According to a release by Mobile Police on July 24th, the address was in the 4100 Block of Palmdale Drive. No Injuries were reported in that incident. On Friday night, September 29, 2017, Mobile Police responded to the report a person shot in the 4100 Block of Palmdale Drive. The 26-year-old woman shot in that incident died from her injuries.

When asked by News 5 if the addresses of the two incidents were the same, Mobile Police told us that it is unknown at this time.

News 5 is investigating these crimes and will update the story when more information becomes available.

If you have any information on either of these incidents, please contact Mobile Police at (251)208-7211.