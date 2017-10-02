Penelope House: Events For Domestic Violence Awareness Month

MOBILE, Alabama (WKRG) – Efforts to raise awareness of domestic violence will be made throughout the month of October. The Penelope House has scheduled events throughout the month of October to help raise money and awareness for domestic violence.

What: “Domestic Violence + Emojis = ???” is the theme for the Domestic Violence Awareness Display

Where: The display will travel throughout Mobile

Why: To educate citizens that domestic violence affects the entire community, to help victims of domestic violence break their silence and seek help, and to recognize the importance of law enforcement in addressing domestic violence

Here is a list of the events throughout October.

-Oct. 2nd-6th Theodore HS Week of Domestic Violence Awareness (DVA)

-Oct. 4th: Brown Bag in Bienville- DVA display (11:30am-1:30pm); Lavender

Monoloques 6:00pm-8:00pm at Univ. of South Alabama Student Center

Ballroom – DVA display

-Oct. 5th: Goody’s in Jackson: Give Back Night (7pm-9pm)

-Oct. 6th: Penelope’s Closet Extended Hours (open until 6pm)- Book signing by

Dr. Kathryn Coumanis, “You Can’t Beat an Alabama Woman” (3pm-5pm)

-Oct. 7th : Ellis Foster Mink Mafia: October Take Down (12n-5pm)

-Oct. 8th: State-wide Human Chain for Domestic Violence Awareness Month with

The Lighthosue (Gulf Coast Ducks 1:15pm)

-Oct. 9th-13th DVA Display at Gov’t Plaza

-Oct. 10th: City Council/ Mayor Proclamation (10:30am)

-Oct. 11th: National Health Cares about Domestic Violence

-Oct. 12th: Dippin’ to End Domestic Violence- Cammie’s Old Dutch (% of sales

to be donated to Penelope House)

-Oct. 13th: ArtWalk- DVA display set up in Cathedral Square (5pm-8pm) *purple

RSA Towers

-Oct. 14th : Shoppes at Bel Air (10am-2pm)

-Oct. 14th- 23rd : DVA display at Shoppes at Bel Air

-Oct. 19th : National Purple Thursday (NNEDV initiative)- wear purple!

-Oct. 22nd: Woofstock (11am-6pm)

-Oct. 23rd : Mobile County Commission- Proclamation (10am)

-Oct. 24th- 31st : Mobile Regional Airport- DVA display

-Oct. 26th: Poarch Band of Creek Indians DVA Vigil (12noon)

-Oct. 28th : Annual Tennis Tournament-Mobile Tennis Center

-Oct. 30th: Foosackly’s on Dauphin Street fund raiser (6pm-8pm)

**Every Friday in October Penelope’s Closet will take one dollar off any clothing item that has purple