Niece of Mobile Pastor Wounded in Las Vegas Shooting

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The niece of a Mobile pastor was wounded late Sunday in the mass shooting in Las Vegas, her family confirmed to News 5.

Danae Gibbs was shot in the her side, according to her uncle Charles Gibbs, who is a pastor at West Mobile Baptist Church on Airport Boulevard.

She underwent surgery and is now in good spirits while she recovers in a hospital, her uncle said.

Danae Gibbs graduated from Texas Tech University in 2017.

At least 59 people died and more than 500 others were injured when gunman Stephen Paddock opened fire from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort.

Paddock killed himself before law enforcement entered the hotel room.

The FBI has said it believes Paddock acted alone and did not have any ties to international terrorist groups.