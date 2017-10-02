MPD Searches for Robbery Suspect in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police Department is asking for assistance in identifying a robbery suspect.

According to Officer Wallace, spokesperson for Mobile Police, “The subject entered two different businesses on September 30,2017, the first being the Circle K located at 3251 Dauphin Street and the second being Walgreens located at 2050 Government Street. In both incidents the subject enters the business and makes a selection of Bud-Light beer and takes the item to the clerk. Once the clerk places the merchandise in the computer to be purchased; the subject then demands the money from the register. The subject places his hand on the front of his waist band on one incident and the small of his back on the other. The subject attempted another robbery at 4063 Moffett Road Clarks Gas Station.”

Anyone with information of the identity of the suspect call 251-208-7211.