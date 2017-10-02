Move Over Pumpkins, Pineapples are the ‘New Jack-o-Lanterns’

(WKRG) — An iconic Halloween decoration may have some competition.

Take a look at these pineapple Jack-o-Lanterns.

While searching Pinterest for new Halloween decoration ideas or scrolling through Instagram, you can see this new trend popping up on your social media feeds.

Of course, the work surface is limited, but they do look kind of cute. Wonder how it smells with a candle inside.

Would you carve one of these? Here’s a video on how to make your own. Now, they won’t last as long as a pumpkin, but they would make a great party decoration.