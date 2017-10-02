Move Over Pumpkins, Pineapples are the ‘New Jack-o-Lanterns’

By Published:
@thatssomichelle Instagram

(WKRG) — An iconic Halloween decoration may have some competition.

Take a look at these pineapple Jack-o-Lanterns.

While searching Pinterest for new Halloween decoration ideas or scrolling through Instagram, you can see this new trend popping up on your social media feeds.

Of course, the work surface is limited, but they do look kind of cute. Wonder how it smells with a candle inside.

Would you carve one of these? Here’s a video on how to make your own. Now, they won’t last as long as a pumpkin, but they would make a great party decoration.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s