Motorcyclists say Safety is an Issue on Pensacola Roads

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Highway Patrol says 52-year-old Patrick Carr was killed Saturday night when his motorcycle hit an SUV backing out of a driveway on Belleview Avenue in Pensacola.

They say that Carr was not wearing a helmet and the crash is not alcohol related, but charges are pending the results of a traffic homicide investigation.

Motorcyclists who work at the Harley Davidson store in Pensacola say they’ve almost been hit by cars backing out of as well.

Zachary Bettis says the accident like the one Saturday night is very common. He says he’s thankful he has not been injured but sometimes drivers just aren’t paying attention.

“I have experienced it on multiple occasions. Generally, it seems more along the lines of they don’t know to look, in regards to has it personally happened yes. Luckily it has not come down to the line of me having to lay the bike down. Fortunate enough for that.”

Jacqueline Henderson is also a motorcyclist who also works at Harley Davidson. She says last month a former employee was killed in a motorcycle accident, which prompted her to start the group Ride Smart Northwest Florida. She says cars backing out and not seeing motorcyclists has always been a problem.

“I just feel like we need to be aware of who’s around us 24/7 when we’re on our motorcycles.”

News 5 reached out to the driver of the SUV, but he did not want to comment.

The Florida Highway Patrol says all motorcyclists need to wear helmets when they’re riding.