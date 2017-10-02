Mobilians React to Las Vegas Shooting On Heels of Ten Sixty Five

MOBILE, ALa. (WKRG) — As people across the nation express their sympathy, members of the Mobile community are doing the same. Some commented, saying the tragedy in Las Vegas cuts especially deep coming off Ten Sixty Five.

Law enforcement, business owners, and concertgoers reacted to the news of a mass shooting very similarly. Many hung their heads or shook them in disbelief at the mention of ‘Las Vegas.’

As crews in Mobile worked on tearing down the stages from Ten Sixty Five, the scene seemed to stand still in Las Vegas. A gunman opened fire Sunday night, shooting and killing dozens of concert goers.

“I was still up at three cleaning up from last night and I saw that pop up on the news,” said Grant Saltz, co-owner of Moe’s BBQ, which is located right next to one of the concert stages. “Thoughts and prayers go out to those guys, it’s a terrible thing.”

Law enforcement also took this as an opportunity to reflect on the way they plan security for outside events in the city.

“All cities are vulnerable to this type stuff,” said Mobile County Sheriff Sam Cochran. “You just don’t know these deranged individuals that do these type crimes. You don’t know where they originate from.”

“You certainly could not have brought that firepower into an indoor event,” Cochran continued. “So yeah, I think it’ll have an effect on outdoor events.”

City Police say they’ll do the same.

“I’m quite sure we’ll take a bigger look at what were doing,” said Mobile PD Public Information Officer Donald Wallace.

Community members are also asking themselves questions that don’t seem to have clear answers; How can we prevent this from happening?

“It’s just happening way too often,” said Anthony Bazzel, who attended Ten Sixty Five. “I don’t know if there needs to be more guns in the hands of security personnel, or less guns in the hands of people in general.”