GRAND BAY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is searching a truck full of firearms at the TA Truck Stop near Grand Bay.

MCSO confirmed that this is not a manhunt, but have not identified who the vehicle belongs to.

The truck is reported to be an abandoned truck and at least three long guns were stored under the seats and other possible firearms are inside the truck.

News 5 crews are on the scene gathering more details.