MISSING: Child Alert Activated for Missing Florida Teens

SARASOTA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Florida MISSING CHILD Alert has been issued for 13-year-old Gwyneth Dotson who was last seen wearing black skinny jeans, a sleeveless shirt with “1975” written across it, and a black or maroon hoodie.

She has brown hair, dyed red at the tips, and brown eyes. Weighs about 110 pounds and is 5’3″ tall.

Gwyneth is accompanied by 14-year-old Tyler McKenna, who was last seen wearing black pants and a black hoodie. Tyler has blonde hair and blue eyes, weighs 120 pounds and is 5’6″ tall.

The children were last seen in the 3500 block of Central Avenue in Sarasota, Florida and may possibly travel to Arkansas.

If you have any information concerning the whereabouts of these children, please call FDLE or the Sarasota Police Department at 941-364-7338 or 911.