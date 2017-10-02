Man sentenced for crash that killed retired officer

Associated Press Published:

BARTOW, Fla. (AP) – A man has been sentenced in a fatal crash that killed a retired police officer in 2016.

The Ledger of Lakeland reports 55-year-old Albino Contreras was sentenced to over seven years in prison Thursday. Contreras faced a five-year sentence for driving without a license, but Circuit Judge Neil Roddenbery chose to follow state sentencing guidelines.

Polk County Sheriff’s Office reports show that Contreras was driving without a license when his vehicle crossed the center line and struck David Szewczykowski’s motorcycle. Authorities say the impact threw 68-year-old Szewczykowski into a drainage ditch.

Contreras, a native Honduran, wasn’t injured and told police he’d never had a license in the U.S. or Honduras.

The newspaper reports U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials have lodged a detainer on Contreras, coupled with a warrant.

 

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s