Homeless Man Arrested for Severely Beating Homeless Woman

FORT WALTON BEACH, Florida (WKRG) — An arrest has been made in connection to an attack that left a homeless woman hospitalized.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office arrested homeless, 57-year old Douglas Warren Levins for allegedly beating a homeless woman.

The assult happened on Sunday at a makeshift shelter near 843 N Eglin Parkway. Deputies say due to the beating, the 57-year old victim’s face and eyes were swollen and purple and she had dried blood in her hair. She also may have a broken hand and wrist.

According to Michele Nicholson, spokesperson for the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, “the makeshift shelter contained a large amount of blood spatter on one wall as well as large blood stains on cushions.” The victim was taken to Fort Walton Beach Medical Center for treatment.

Levins is charged with aggravated battery causing great bodily harm.