Google drops “first click free,” loathed by many publishers

Associated Press Published:
Google
This image provided by Google show's the company's new logo. Google is refining its famous logo as it prepares to become a part of a new holding company called Alphabet. The revised design unveiled Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2015 features the same mix of blue, red, yellow and green that Google has been using throughout its nearly 17-year history, though the hues are slightly different. (Google via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) – Google is ending so-called “first click free,” a policy loathed by many publishers and media because it required a limited amount of free content from them before readers could be subjected to a paywall.

Richard Gingras, vice president of news at Google Inc., said in a blog post Monday that publishers will now be allowed to decide how many, if any, free articles they want to offer readers before charging a fee. The minimum number of items offered under the previous Google search engine rules had been three.

The decision was hailed immediately by media companies like News Corp.

Google says it’s working with publishers to streamline whatever payment form they would like to pursue so that it’s easier for users to decide what they wish to pay for.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s