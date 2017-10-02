General Motors to Roll Out Two Electric Cars

WKRG Staff Published:
General Motors
FILE - This May 16, 2014, file photo, shows the General Motors logo at the company's world headquarters in Detroit. General Motors said it will add $4 billion to its stock buyback program and raise its quarterly dividend 6 percent to 38 cents per share. The dividend increase starts in the first quarter, and the share buybacks will run through 2017. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

(CNN) — General Motors is going all electric.

The automaker unveiled plans Monday saying General Motors believes in “an all-electric future.”

The company will roll out new electric vehicles over the next 18  months and a total of 20 by 2023.

GM recently launched its first mass-market electric vehicle, the Chevrolet Bold EV.

The Bolt EV is an electric mid-sized hatchback with a range of 238 miles per charge and a starting price of $36,000.

The automaker said not all of GM’s electric vehicles will use batteries, some will use hydrogen gas instead.

 

 

 

