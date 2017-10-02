General Motors to Roll Out Two Electric Cars

(CNN) — General Motors is going all electric.

The automaker unveiled plans Monday saying General Motors believes in “an all-electric future.”

The company will roll out new electric vehicles over the next 18 months and a total of 20 by 2023.

GM recently launched its first mass-market electric vehicle, the Chevrolet Bold EV.

The Bolt EV is an electric mid-sized hatchback with a range of 238 miles per charge and a starting price of $36,000.

The automaker said not all of GM’s electric vehicles will use batteries, some will use hydrogen gas instead.